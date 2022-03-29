The Outnet expands into menswear

Online designer fashion outlet The Outnet has expanded into menswear following a successful trial.

The Outnet, which is owned by Italian luxury group Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), has up until now only offered womenswear. But shoppers from the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions can now browse and buy menswear following a successful soft launch phase in November 2021.

The offer will be rolled out to the US in the summer.

“Over the past 10 years, The Outnet has continued to offer a fantastic selection of luxury past-season womenswear brands, and launching menswear is an exciting natural evolution and opportunity to grow and develop our assortment,” said the retailer’s managing director Emma Mortimer.

She said the soft launch showed there was a “strong appetite” for a new menswear offering.

“We are extremely excited to roll out the full experience this year and see the response, as we continue to introduce new brands and customers to our unique offering,” Mortimer said.