The pandemic and materials innovation boost global sales of biking apparel

Global sales of bicycle apparel are estimated to reach 6 million dollars by the end of 2031, increasing at a 5 percent annual rate from 2021 to 2031.

The search for healthier and safer habits during the pandemic, as well as the rapidly increasing number of cycling certification programs and the rise in participation in professional cycling activities across the world are the main drivers of such growth.

“Manufacturers are focusing on innovating their product lines and introducing miniature tech into bicycle apparel to keep record of activities. Moreover, new design techniques are being tested and implemented to help professional cyclers enhance their performance,” said an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

The research firm highlights that innovation and advancements in technology have helped the bicycle apparel industry grow and diversify its product line. Specifically, the introduction of smart bicycle apparel that has in-built technologies to maintain and record location, lap timings, health status, and are designed aerodynamically to boost performance are driving the interest of consumers.

Body insulators and cycling pants are the most popular items. According to Persistence Market Research, professionals are seeking and willing to pay more for bicycle apparel with in-built high-tech mechanisms that help record various performance data.