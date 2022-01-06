The Perfume Shop reports a 29 percent increase in pre-Christmas sales

The UK’s largest specialist fragrance retailer, The Perfume Shop, which has more than 230 shops nationwide, has recorded that its total retail sales in the pre-Christmas period, between October and December, were up 29 percent, compared to the same period in 2019.

Perfume continues to be a popular gifting option at Christmas, and The Perfume Shop reports that the week leading up to Christmas was its biggest in recent years, with 27 percent of pre-Christmas sales in the final week.

The retailer also adds that it sold 1.9 million bottles of fragrance between November 28 and December 24, and gift sets were more popular than ever this Christmas, with an increase of 7 percent compared to 2020.

The Perfume Shop trading director, Andrea Rickard, said in a statement: “Customers have had another tumultuous year, but the gift of perfume is proving to hit the right note for friends and loved ones to share the love this Christmas.

“The personal memories evoked from a perfume and the feel-good spritz of a scent continue to make it a popular choice. We’d like to thank all our customers for their support and we’re looking forward to celebrating our 30th birthday with them next year.”

Image: The Perfume Shop

When it comes to the most popular scents of 2021, perennial favourites Dior Sauvage and Chanel Coco Mademoiselle took the top two spots, alongside some of the year’s biggest launches, including Paco Rabanne Phantom, Gucci Flora and Jimmy Choo I Want Choo.

Other scents making the top 10 bestsellers were Boss Bottled Night, Emporio Armani Diamonds for Women, Bleu de Chanel Parfum, and Jimmy Choo Flash.