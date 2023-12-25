The Platform Group acquires 7.6 percent stake in Mister Spex

The Platform Group has acquired a 7.6 percent stake in European omni-channel optician Mister Spex as part of a share swap.

Founded in 2007, Mister Spex, with more than 7.1 million customers, is present in 10 online shops across Europe and physical retail stores.

In the third quarter of 2023, the company recorded a revenue growth of 2 percent and improved its adjusted EBITDA, achieving 0.2 million euros. For the full year, the company’s management expects a revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range and a positive adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Platform Group is a software company that is active in 18 industries through its own platform solutions. Since 2020, the company has made over 20 investments and acquisitions. In 2023, the company expects to achieve sales of 440 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA of 20 million euros.