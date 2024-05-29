The Platform Group acquires the OEGE Group

The Platform Group (TPG), a software company for platform solutions, will become the majority shareholder of the OEGE Group as of June 2024.

The company, based in Lünen (North Rhine-Westphalia), exclusively serves B2B customers in ecommerce with branded goods. The products are sold via the company's own B2B shops and platform solutions with a separate logistics centre operated at the Lünen location.

"After more than 20 years of building up the ecommerce and B2B business, I am delighted to now be positioning the company so that we can reach the next stage of development with TPG," said Özcan Gölyeri, managing director of the OEGE Group.

In the future, the OEGE Group will be consolidated in the Freight Goods segment of TPG. TPG's software solutions will be used at OEGE Group from autumn 2024.

"With the OEGE Group, we are strengthening our B2B focus and expanding our activities. Our software solutions can bring significant added value there, and we will also significantly expand our B2B partner base in ecommerce," added Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group.

Since 2020, the company has made over 23 investments and acquisitions. In 2023, pro forma sales of 441 million euros were achieved with an adjusted EBITDA of 22.6 million euros.