The Platform Group confirms annual forecast: strong growth in first quarter

The Platform Group AG (TPG) achieved revenue growth in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year. The e-commerce group, which also includes luxury online retailer Fashionette, attributed this primarily to the growth of its affiliated partners and the expansion of its platform and software solutions across 26 sectors.

TPG announced on Friday that in the first three months of the current financial year, the group generated revenues of 160.8 million euros. This represents a growth of 49 percent compared to the previous year. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 86.9 percent to 356.3 million euros.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, also improved by 87.1 percent to 15.9 million euros, exceeding the executive board’s expectations. The reported net profit was 18.2 million, an increase of 41.1 percent.

Executive board confirms forecast

“Our investments in new sectors and good investments are paying off. The first quarter of 2025 was significantly above our conservative expectations,” said TPG chief executive officer Dominik Benner. “We were particularly pleased that the unfortunate development of rising freight and logistics costs has now been stopped by internal measures. The four acquisitions made in 2025 were a good start to the financial year.”

Following this successful first quarter, the executive board confirmed the forecast for the full year 2025, which had already been raised at the end of April. According to this, gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to rise to 1.3 billion euros in the 2025 financial year. Net revenue is expected to increase to between 680 million and 700 million euros, while the forecast for adjusted EBITDA is between 47 million and 50 million euros, due to positive earnings development and the effect of the implemented cost and efficiency programme.

“TPG is only at the beginning of a long-term growth strategy into new revenue and earnings dimensions,” said Benner. “Many capital market participants are not yet aware of this, and TPG is not yet a household name for many. We are making an effort to slowly change this now.”