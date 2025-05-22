The Platform Group establishes own fulfilment company

The Platform Group AG (TPG), an e-commerce group based in Düsseldorf, expanded its service capacities. On Thursday, the company announced the establishment of TPG Fulfillment GmbH, which will handle logistics for “many of TPG’s partners” in the future. Carsten Heider was appointed as managing director of the company based in Gladbeck.

In connection with the new establishment, the company took over a logistics warehouse in Gladbeck, which has an area of 12,000 square metres and a daily shipping capacity of 12,500 parcels.

“The storage of products and goods of the partners connected to the platform takes place via the IT interface of the TPG software, with delivery directly to the logistics centre in Gladbeck,” The Platform Group explained. “In addition to the storage of goods, all partners can process their returns via the warehouse and thus directly put the goods back live on the 25 platforms of TPG.” There is also the option with the landlord “to expand the areas modularly in order to utilise an increasing area potential in the future”.

New logistics location in Gladbeck replaces ‘island solutions’

Dominik Benner, the chief executive officer of The Platform Group AG, explained the move: “We have been preparing the fulfilment solution for over a year, so that our thousands of partners can now store goods there and have returns processed,” he explained in a statement. “This is part of our full-service approach. There is another reason: in individual investments, we have our own warehouse, spread across Germany. We are now dissolving these island solutions and consolidating them at one location in Gladbeck.”

Benner also emphasised that the new solution would lead to significant savings and improve the cost ratio in logistics from the fourth quarter of the current year.