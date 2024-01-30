The Platform Group forecasts upbeat 2024 sales and profit

The Platform Group (TPG) expects the consolidated gross merchandise volume (GMV) to increase between 760 million euros to 800 million euros in 2024.

Consolidated net sales are expected to increase in the range of 460 euros to 470 million euros and consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the range of 24 euros to 28 million euros.

The company said in a release that the forecast is based on the successful business development in 2023, the positive development in the group's four segments, positive earnings development and the effect of the cost and efficiency program implemented in 2023.

Commenting on the outlook, Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of TPG said: “We expect a new record year for 2024, both in terms of sales and results. Our strategy of consistently using our software solutions in numerous industries, buying attractive platform companies, increasing values ​​and thereby operating permanently profitable platforms is paying off.”

In the medium term, the management board of The Platform Group expects to be able to achieve a GMV of one billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7 percent and 10 percent. In addition, the medium-term target is a debt ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3.