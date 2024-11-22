The Platform Group maintains GMV, sales and profit growth outlook

The Platform Group achieved a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 608.4 million euros for the nine month period and generated sales of 371.2 million euros, up against the same period of 2023.

The company attributed the above increase to the growth of the connected partners to 12,981 and the expansion of the platform and software solutions to 23 industries.

Commenting on the trading results, Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG said: "In a challenging environment, we were able to significantly increase all key figures, achieve growth of 30 percent and see ourselves well on the way to being able to fully implement our ambitious goals for 2024. We now see our communicated medium-term target of 30 industries, an EBITDA margin of 7-10 percent and a GMV of at least 1.2 billion euros as a direct goal for 2025."

The company said that during the period under review, eight acquisitions were made including Hood, Avocadostore, OEGE Group, Aplanta, Fahrradteile-Shop, Winkelstraat, Motorprofi.com and 0815 Group.

The company’s number of active customers increased to over 4.5 million with an order volume of 5.1 million.

The company added that adjusted EBITDA rose to 24.6 million, an increase of 70 percent compared to the same period last year. Reported EBITDA reached 39.8 million euros and consolidated net income increased to 28.3 million euros corresponding to earnings per share of 1.39 euros, an increase of 36 percent.

Confirming the increased the forecast for GMV, sales and operating profit announced on September 27, 2024, Platform Group further said that GMV is expected to rise to 880 million euros to 900 million euros, net sales in the range of 500 million euros to 520 million euros and adjusted EBITDA to be between 29 million euros and 32 million euros.

The company also expects to achieve a GMV of 1.2 billion euros, sales of at least 570 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7 percent and 10 percent for the 2025 financial year.