The Platform Group reports strong growth in annual sales and earnings

Düsseldorf-based e-commerce group The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA experienced strong growth in the 2025 financial year.

On Wednesday, the company announced that sales last year reached 728.1 million euros, an increase of 38.8 percent compared to 2024. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 44.3 percent to approximately 1.30 billion euros. The company attributed the strong growth to “continued positive business development, strong organic growth and scheduled acquisitions”.

Net profit increases by 42 percent

Earnings also rose, thanks to the increase in sales and the “full impact of the implemented cost and efficiency programme”. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special effects, amounted to 55.0 million euros, exceeding the previous year's level by 65.3 percent. Reported net profit increased by 42.1 percent to 46.5 million euros.

CEO Dominik Benner was pleased with the results. “We fully achieved our goals in 2025,” he emphasised in a statement. “The organic growth of our platforms was consistently strong, which enabled us to successfully detach ourselves from the generally weak industry development in retail. The fact that our adjusted EBITDA grew significantly faster than sales demonstrates the high scalability of our software solutions.” The group has also strengthened its “profitability and balance sheet quality” through “strict capital allocation”.

Management confirms annual forecasts

The company also confirmed its current forecasts for the current financial year, which were published in January. Management therefore continues to expect a GMV of 1.7 billion euros, net sales of 1.0 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA in the range of 70 to 80 million euros for 2026.

The planned acquisition of the pharmaceutical platform AEP GmbH is not yet included. The forecast will be adjusted accordingly after the transaction is completed. The group currently still expects a pro forma GMV of 3.2 billion euros, annual sales of 2.0 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA of between 90 and 100 million euros, including the contributions of the designated new addition.