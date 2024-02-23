The RealReal appoints new CFO and chairperson

Resale marketplace The RealReal has announced the appointment of Ajay Gopal as its chief financial officer, effective March 18, while current board member Karen Katz has further been named chairperson of its board of directors.

Gopal currently serves as the CFO of Outside Interactive, and brings to the table experience in overseeing tech-enable consumer companies, after previously serving in the same position at Good Eggs, Helix and StubHub.

In a release, The RealReal’s CEO, John Koryl, said on Gopal’s appointment: “I’m thrilled to welcome Ajay to The RealReal. Not only does Ajay have robust experience in high-growth and transformative businesses, but his diverse background and experience across e-commerce and two-sided marketplaces is invaluable as The RealReal continues its drive toward profitability.”

Meanwhile, Katz, the company’s new chairperson, brings decades of luxury retail experience to the position, being the former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, where she was credited with leveraging a brick-and-mortar presence to launch an omnichannel strategy and in-store experiences.

Katz also currently serves on the boards of Under Armour, Humana and Rokt.

On her appointment, Koryl said: “Karen has made immeasurable contributions to The RealReal since she joined the Board in 2021. Her industry knowledge, strategy expertise and proven track record is unmatched.

“This appointment comes at a critical time for the company as we focus on profitable growth, and I am confident she will help take The RealReal to new heights.”