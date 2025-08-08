The RealReal posts improved sales and profitability and raises outlook

The RealReal, Inc., online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, has reported a "breakout performance" in its second quarter, with both gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increasing by 14 percent year-over-year. The company's GMV reached 504 million dollars and total revenue hit 165 million dollars for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This growth was supported by a 14 percent increase in consignment revenue and a 23 percent rise in direct revenue compared to the same period in 2024.

The company's profitability also saw an improvement, with a gross margin of 74.3 percent, an increase of 20 basis points, and an adjusted EBITDA of 6.8 million dollars, a substantial increase from the adjusted EBITDA loss of 1.8 million dollars in the prior year period. Net loss improved to 11 million dollars, compared to a net loss of 17 million dollars in the second quarter of 2024.

CEO Rati Levesque stated that the results "further validate the success of our strategic roadmap as strong execution fuelled top-line momentum and margin expansion," adding that the company is "at a pivotal moment" in leading the cultural shift toward luxury resale and the circular economy.

The RealReal also announced that Mark McCaffrey, the chief financial officer of GoDaddy, Inc., was appointed to its board of directors. Levesque expressed confidence that McCaffrey's "deep expertise in finance and technology will be invaluable as the company continues to execute on its strategies to drive profitable growth".

The company has also raised its full-year guidance, projecting GMV between 2.030 billion dollars and 2.045 billion dollars, total revenue between 667 million dollars and 674 million dollars, and adjusted EBITDA between 29 million dollars and 32 million dollars.