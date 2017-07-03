The Rockport Group relocates UK office

Footwear manufacturer The Rockport Group has relocated its HQ office for the UK, Ireland and Europe to Wilmslow in Cheshire.

The US firm has taken a 2,249 square foot unit at Orbit Developments’ property 11 Station Road in Wilmslow town centre. The new HQ offers contemporary offices, as well as two showrooms to display the latest men’s and ladies’ product lines to buyers.

Richard Mazzega-Ward, general manager for Rockport UK and Ireland, said: “We needed to ensure our offices had easy access to multiple modes of transport and Wilmslow is perfectly placed with a mainline train station close the offices and Manchester Airport 10 minutes away via road.

“The location was key for our business as we’ll regularly be travelling to our US office, welcoming international visitors or bringing in key buyers from London to view our latest collections.”

The move comes following Rockport Group’s separation from its previous parent company the Adidas Group, which has its UK head office located in Stockport, after being acquired by investment firm Berkshire Partners LLC and New Balance Holding, Inc.