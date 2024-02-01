The Rose Room Academy expands to New York

The Rose Room Academy, known for its personal styling and fashion styling education, is launching its courses outside Scandinavia for the first time in New York City.

From February 21, fashion enthusiasts and aspiring stylists in New York will be able to enrol in the academy's flagship 15-week courses in personal styling and fashion styling, which aims to empower students “with the skills, knowledge, and expertise needed to excel in the dynamic world of fashion”.

Infused with its Scandinavian style roots, the course teaches students how to personalise wardrobes, enhance self-confidence, and tailor fashion choices to individual tastes and lifestyles, alongside how to select wardrobes for photoshoots and gain insights into the fashion industry's inner workings.

Commenting on the academy's expansion, Lisa Rogalin chief executive of the Rose Room Academy, said in a statement: "We are excited to bring the Rose Room Academy's expertise in personal and fashion styling to the vibrant fashion scene of New York City.

"Our courses are designed to not only nurture creativity but also provide practical skills that can lead to successful careers in styling."