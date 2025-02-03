The textile industry in Mexico and the US call for dialogue in the face of imposed tariffs

Mexico - On Saturday, February 1, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 percent tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada and a 10 percent tax on China.

This imposition of tariffs represents a challenge for all industries in Mexico due to the importance of the United States as a historical trading partner. In the case of the United States, according to the BBC, China, Canada and Mexico are the main trading partners of the US, and represent 40 percent of the goods imported by that country last year.

For the textile industry in Mexico, this measure by the US government could be a very strong blow in a period in which it is strengthening again. Last year, exports in this industry were key to its economic recovery, with the United States being the main country with which business was done.

The National Chamber of the Apparel Industry of Mexico published a statement in which they invite the government to engage in dialogue to find an agreement that benefits both nations, a message that is in line with the statement of the President of Mexico. Below is the message from the Chamber:

“At CANAIVE, yesterday and today, we believe in the vision of the North American Region as the only way to successfully face global competition.

For more than thirty years we have built a competitive, integrated and resilient Value Chain with US farmers, textile producers and brands.

Tariffs between trading partners divide and weaken us in the eyes of the world, resulting in less trade, less employment and more inflation for businesses and consumers in all three countries.

The leaders and inhabitants of this region of the world are not just trading partners. We must see ourselves as allies who, through constructive dialogue, consolidate new collaboration schemes to face the complex realities of our daily coexistence, and make our neighborhood a strength.

In North America, these are times of dialogue, collaboration and respect.

In Mexico, these are times of unity, serenity and resilience.

Therefore, without a doubt and unconditionally, we support the position of the Government of Mexico as expressed by the Presidency of the Republic: '... dialogue, collaboration and shared responsibility... Nothing by force; everything by reason and law.'”

The industry in the United States responds

The collaboration between Mexico and the United States in the apparel industry is one with a long and prosperous history. The imposition of high tariffs would not only mean an impact on the Mexican economy, but also on American companies.

The American Apparel and Footwear Association also spoke out against the measure, highlighting the significant damage it would do to more than one industry that has already been affected by inflation.

Below is their statement:

“The sweeping tariff actions on Mexico, Canada and China announced this afternoon will inject massive costs into our inflation-weary economy while exposing us to a damaging tit-for-tat tariff war that will harm key export markets that American farmers and manufacturers need. We should be forging deeper collaboration with our free trade agreement partners, not taking actions that call into question the very foundation of that partnership,” said Steve Lamar, AAFA President and CEO.

“During this period of high inflation, now is not the time to impose new costs on American supply chains. Instead, our industry needs tariff relief and a commitment to smart trade policy and strong trade partnerships,” added Nate Herman, AAFA’s senior vice president for policy. “We need to renew expired and expiring trade preference programs with our allies and strengthen the competitiveness of our Central American free trade agreement to stem the tide of migration.”

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.