The University of Antwerp prepares the next edition of its 2023 summer fashion course

The University of Antwerp announced the opening for this year’s applications for its Summer School on Responsible Fashion Management which is set up in collaboration with Institute de la Mode in Paris and Academia Cerebra Milan.

The course aims to provide a thorough understanding of the numerous facets of fashion administration by focussing on both high fashion and luxury firms as well as entrepreneurial fashion designers.

This Summer School will have a strong sustainability focus and feature talks from a wide spectrum of practitioners and academics active in the network as it is co-hosted with the Responsible Fashion Series of conferences.​​

The program will last from July 3 to July 12 and takes place in two different cities. Students will spend the first week at the Stadscampus at the University of Antwerp in Belgium and can then choose between the Paris or Milan location for week 2.

The Summer School welcomes professionals and master students, as well as bachelor students with proven experience in the industry and a strong drive to work in fashion.

Full fees come up to 1950 euros, with discounts for (master or PhD) students, recently graduated and refugees possible. These include all course materials, lunches, receptions and social activities.

The University of Antwerp accepts submissions until May 30.