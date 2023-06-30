The Very Group names new creative partner, The Gate

Online retailer The Very Group has appointed creative agency The Gate as its lead creative partner as it looks to continue revitalising its brand platform.

The Gate, which is part of MSQ, will begin working on this task as well as a revived creative approach across the course of this year, through the delivery of creative campaigns for the brand.

In its pitch to Very, The Gate exhibited rich customer knowledge and “outstanding strategic thinking”, the group noted, offering a “distinctive creative idea to excite customers”.

In a release, Jessica Myers, chief marketing officer at The Very Group, said: “We want to thank all the agencies that participated, we were humbled to see the passion, energy, and creativity they all brought to the process.”

The appointment comes as The Very Group continues to revitalise various aspects of its organisation, namely that of digital functions, for which it has launched a multi-year tech investment roadmap to deliver on more frequent customer experience improvements.

This specifically revolves around the transformation of its e-commerce platform, where many tech-based partnerships are expected to become evident over the course of the strategy’s roll out.

Among the new additions to the platform are that of a personalised fit guidance via True Fit, AI-powered search tools and a virtual makeup try-on developed by Modiface and Benefit.