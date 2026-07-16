The Very Group turns to agentic AI to modernise retail pricing

British e-tailer The Very Group has signed a three-year partnership with UiPath to introduce an AI-powered pricing system across its brand portfolio. The technology is expected to support the group’s management of margins and stock, while giving teams greater visibility into pricing performance.

The technology will support pricing and merchandising decisions throughout the group’s more than 200,000 products, with the aim of helping the business respond faster to changing customer demand and fashion and retail trends.

As part of a wider transformation programme, the company said the system will build on its existing data-led pricing strategy, while adding greater transparency around how AI reaches decisions. It will also enable campaign simulation, scenario planning and optimisation, while reducing some manual processes for colleagues.

In a statement, Sam Wright, chief customer and commercial officer at The Very Group, said: “We have a range of over 200,000 products and pricing is one of the most powerful levers in retail. The combination of our expertise and their data is helping Very stay ahead of shifting consumer demand and trends to make more informed decisions on pricing and merchandising.”