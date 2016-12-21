The White Company's earnings jump 51 percent

- Prachi Singh |
UK-based The White Company’s operating profit jumped 51 percent to 17.3 million pounds (21.4 million dollars) in the 12 months to March 31, 2016, a Fashion Network report said. Sales increased 12.6 percent to 184.3 million pounds (228 million dollars). While the business in the UK was witnessed positive performance across its segments and US direct business posted improved trading at the end of second full year.
Gross margin expanded during the year under review, while all product categories reported growth with the fragrance category sales rising 29 percent, daywear category 16 percent and home and dining sales up 26 percent.
Founded over two decades ago by Chrissie Rucker, The White Company said that the sales rise was driven by its new store in Meadowhall and Birmingham, along with improved performance at recently opened stores at Marylebone, Leeds, Liverpool, Bicester and Chelmsford.
The luxury lifestyle retailer operates 55 stores in the UK.
Picture:Facebook/The White Company
