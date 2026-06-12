Theker robotics closes 85 million dollar funding round, backed by Inditex and the Arnaults (LVMH)

Madrid – Spanish robotics start-up Theker Robotics has confirmed the closing of its latest funding round of 85 million dollars. The emerging company specialises in the design, production and marketing of robots for industrial process automation. The funds were contributed by a diverse group of investors, both old and new. These include the Inditex group and one of the Arnault family's investment firms, who are key shareholders in the luxury multinational LVMH.

According to information provided and made public by Theker's management, the 85 million dollars raised make this Series A funding round the largest ever closed by a robotics company in Europe. This specific round was led by US venture capital firm CRV, marking one of its first investments in a Spanish company. It was also backed by South Korean technology multinational Samsung, which is noted as its first investment in a Spanish company. Support also came from Aglaé Ventures, a venture capital firm with offices in Paris, New York and San Francisco. Aglaé Ventures is backed by Groupe Arnault, the family holding company through which the Arnault family controls its stake in the French luxury multinational LVMH.

In addition to these names, the robotics company also highlighted the participation of both existing and new investors in this round. These include groups, investors and venture capital firms such as Cathay Innovation; 20VC; Henkel Ventures; Korelya; Bright Pixel Capital; Carles Reina; Itnig; Spanish investment firm Kfund; Kibo Ventures; Mission; and Inditex. The Spanish fashion multinational has thus once again shown its support for the robotics start-up through investment. It announced its entry into the emerging company almost a year ago, during its 2025 Annual General Meeting last July.

Robotic solutions for the automation of industrial processes

Founded in 2022 in Barcelona by entrepreneurial duo Carla Gómez Cano and Jiaqiang Ye Zhu, Theker Robotics presents itself to potential clients and investors as a robotics company capable of designing, producing and marketing any type of robot for industrial process automation. These solutions are approached from an integral, holistic and circular perspective, and the company intends to accelerate their development thanks to the funds raised in this latest investment round.

In this regard, while stressing that the company does not produce prototypes but that its artificial intelligence (AI) powered robots are already in production, the investment raised in this round will be used to accelerate the integration of its high-capability robots into large industrial conglomerates; to strengthen Theker's technology, AI and robotics platform; and to expand its software, electronics, mechanical engineering and operations teams.

Theker said in a statement, “this round is not the end of the journey, but another step in the right direction. For that reason, thank you to everyone who has helped us get this far, and especially to our team, which maintains a standard that most people consider extremely demanding; to our customers, who push us to be better; and to our investors, old and new, who could see it before the rest of the world. We are building generalist, AI-native robots that adapt in real time to changing environments, with one goal: to solve 100 percent of industrial physical work and to build the world's largest company from Barcelona.”

In summary Spanish start-up Theker Robotics has closed a Series A funding round of 85 million dollars, the largest for a robotics company in Europe.

The round was led by CRV and backed by Samsung, Aglaé Ventures (Groupe Arnault) and Inditex, among other investors.

The funds will be used to accelerate the integration of its AI robots into industrial conglomerates, strengthen its technology platform and expand its teams.