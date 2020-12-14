These holidays over 82 percent of Americans will buy from local brands over large corporate ones

After almost a year worth of coronavirus-related shutdowns, lockdowns and restrictions, consumers in the U.S. will be more willing to buy from local brands than from big multinational labels. A recent consumer survey Red Egg Marketing ran in the American market reveals the companies Americans are more willing to support, and how often the average person goes out of their way to shop local.

Over the past months, more than 93 percent say they have been a customer of a local business, and 7 in 10 say intentionally go out of their way to support local businesses.

Most of them are choosing local products to intentionally support their community’s businesses. Other common reasons for choosing local products are that they’re better quality and more accessible. The majority of consumers in the U.S. (82.7 percent) say they would rather support a local business than a large corporation. Eight in 10 would even spend more money if it were going to a local shop.