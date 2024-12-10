THG Fulfil to deliver a greener e-commerce experience with Zedify

THG Fulfil, the fulfilment and courier management solution from THG Ingenuity, has announced a strategic partnership with Zedify, the UK's fastest-growing cargo bike delivery company, to offer a sustainable delivery option at the checkout.

In a statement, THG Fulfil said it would leverage Zedify's innovative zero-emission delivery network for a portion of its deliveries in major cities across the UK as part of its commitment to sustainability and its ongoing mission to provide clients with best-in-class fulfilment solutions.

Zedify, founded in 2018, works with major retail brands, parcel carriers and independent businesses to provide market-leading sustainability in last-mile deliveries. Its cargo bike-first service offers a faster and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional delivery methods, particularly within urban areas, with over 80 percent lower carbon emissions even when compared to an electric van.

Tom Killeen, chief operating officer at THG Ingenuity, said: “Everything we have built within THG Fulfil has been with one obsession in mind – the end consumer. As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, consumer demand for eco-conscious operations increases.

“Partnering with Zedify enables us to not only deliver against our own sustainability goals: it also allows us to provide our customers and their end consumers with delivery options that align with their environmental values.”

Rob King, chief executive of Zedify, added: "We are thrilled to partner with THG Fulfil, truly an industry innovator. This collaboration will enable us to significantly expand our reach and further our mission of providing sustainable and efficient delivery solutions across the UK.

“Together, we look forward to creating an innovative delivery experience for THG Fulfil’s ecommerce customers; one that dramatically reduces the impact of last mile delivery whilst delighting consumers at the doorstep.”