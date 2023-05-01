THG Ingenuity inks partnership with BigCommerce

THG Ingenuity, the technology services division of British fashion and beauty retail group THG, has announced a partnership with BigCommerce, a Nasdaq-listed Open SaaS e-commerce platform.

The partnership will see the company’s develop a solution that aims “to give brands the opportunity to utilise BigCommerce’s trusted enterprise ecommerce platform alongside THG Ingenuity’s extensive proprietary back-end commerce capabilities including order management, fraud and customer services solutions, automation including Autostore and global courier platform”.

This is the latest in a spate of partnerships by THG Ingenuity, which was set up THG to offer technology and operations capabilities to DTC and consumer brands.

Last month the company announced it had linked up with Maximo Group to re-platform the latter’s beauty sites All Beauty and Fragrance Direct to the Ingenuity platform.

Vivek Ganotra, CEO of THG Ingenuity, said in a release: “We are excited to announce our strategic discussions with BigCommerce. We believe that all brands should be able to create and implement digital commerce strategies.

“By combining THG Ingenuity and BigCommerce’s extensive experience and capabilities we can help brands to establish themselves in the global market.”