THG Ingenuity partners with Elastic Path for new commerce solutions

THG Ingenuity, the technology services division of British fashion and beauty retail group THG, has announced a partnership with digital commerce business Elastic Path.

The partnership will “support customers with the creation of unique and flexible digital customer experience”, THG Ingenuity said in a press release.

Ingenuity described the collaboration as a “first for the industry”, allowing customers to choose Ingenuity’s commerce offering and Elastic Paths “composable digital commerce to improve efficiencies, cost effectiveness and scalability to deliver the digital transformation of global brands”.

Composable Commerce is an approach that brings together multiple ‘best-of-breed’ vendors in a customised tech stack built for individual business needs, Ingenuity said.

This is the latest in a string of partnerships by Ingenuity, which was set up by THG to offer technology and operations capabilities to DTC and consumer brands.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had linked up with Maximo Group to re-platform the latter’s beauty sites All Beauty and Fragrance Direct to the Ingenuity platform.