THG Ingenuity partners with GOAT Brand Labs to globally expand Indian brands

THG Ingenuity, the technology service division of THG Holdings, has announced a new strategic partnership with GOAT Brand Labs which will see the duo build and execute localised digital capabilities in India.

THG Ingenuity is a commerce platform utilised by DTC and consumer brands that offers its partners various technology and operations omnichannel capabilities.

Via the agreement, the tech platform will work with GOAT Brand Labs to help India-based consumer brands scale their e-commerce business to support growth in the country.

Additionally, the DTC brand aggregator will leverage THG Ingenuity to help Indian brands in expanding their reach to global audiences via e-commerce.

It builds on GOAT Brand Labs’ initial strategy to “make Indian DTC stars world famous”, a vision it outlined when it was founded in May 2021.

In a release, Rishi Vasudev, CEO and co-founder of GOAT Brand Labs, said: “We are looking forward to this partnership with THG Ingenuity. This will help several consumer brands in India who are looking at scaling up and making their DTC presence more robust.

“Currently, our own acquired lifestyle brands are strengthening their presence in India and in global markets - US and GCC countries. THG Ingenuity will also help bolster their presence globally.”