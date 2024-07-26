THG prepares to cut more jobs across business

Beauty and tech group THG is preparing to make a series of additional job cuts across the business as part of an ongoing cost-saving review. A new report by the Financial Times suggested that around 171 jobs are at risk of being cut, bringing the total of its cut workforce to almost a third.

Employees across six divisions of the LookFantastic owner will be impacted by the cuts, according to the media outlet, with the announcement said to have coincided with a request for all staff to return to its Manchester office five days a week from August 19. Around 580 jobs have been put at risk in total.

Prior to this, employees were required to come to the office for four days a week with an option to work from home one day a week. FT, which saw an internal memo, said THG had cited “inconsistent adherence” to the policy as the cause for changes.

THG had already cut around 160 jobs within its online and technology subsidiary, its e-commerce service Ingenuity and its Warrington warehouse earlier this year as part of a turnaround strategy. At the time, a spokesperson for THG said the company was “reviewing operational efficiency across the business, in line with its strategic pivot towards larger enterprise clients”.