ThirdLove acquires Kit Undergarments, prepares for relaunch

Bra brand ThirdLove has announced it has acquired Kit Undergarments and will be relaunching the intimates label through its own e-commerce site.

The acquisition is the first major move for ThirdLove, as it looks towards a long-term growth plan for both brands and a continued expansion of its business through sub brands and brick and mortar stores.

Kit Undergarments, which was founded by celebrity stylists Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche in 2019, will be relaunching April 26 as Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove.

“We wanted to create a sub-brand that targets a younger demographic,” said Heidi Zak, co-founder and CEO of ThirdLove, in a press release. “Rather than leveraging our team’s time and effort on creating a new brand from scratch, our solution was to find an incredible existing brand we could scale through the backing of ThirdLove.”

Mizarhi and Harouche will continue to work with the company, leveraging their expertise with bralettes and underwear.

On the acquisition, Harouche said: “Growing our business is our top priority and so is giving back to our community. ThirdLove is providing the support we need to accomplish all of this.”