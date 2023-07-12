Thirteen Lune inks partnership with Catch

Inclusive beauty platform Thirteen Lune, created by BIPOC founders, is teaming up with innovative FinTech company Catch to drive customer loyalty by utilising its rewards programme.

The partnership means that shoppers on Thirteen Lune will be able to earn in-store credit by checking out with Catch for immediate redemption on their next purchase.

Catch, co-founded by Nico Perdomo, Denia Ebersole, Whitney LaRow and Vijay Singh in 2020, is an innovative rewards app that provides shoppers with in-store credit on debit or direct bank purchases. Its unique payment solution saves merchants money on credit card processing fees, which are passed to the customer with in-store credit to increase shopper loyalty.

Thirteen Lune joins Catch’s diverse retail partners, which span beauty, apparel, athleisure and accessories, where some partner merchants have seen an increase of up to 92 percent in return customer purchases through the reward programme.

Nyakio Grieco, co-founder at Thirteen Lune, said in a statement: "One of the core tenets of Thirteen Lune is our drive to create financial parity for beauty and wellness brands. Catch can help us reach that goal by providing the opportunity to give back to our shoppers and drive greater consumer loyalty.”