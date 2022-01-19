Thirty Three Threads acquires bags and accessories brand Vooray

US fashion group Thirty Three Threads has acquired activewear bag and accessories brand Vooray International for an undisclosed sum.

San Diego-based Thirty Three Threads, whose portfolio already includes labels Tavi, ToeSox and Base 33, said the deal is part of its broader goal to “be a meaningful part of the consumer’s active lifestyle”.

Thirty Three Threads CEO Barry Buchholtz said Vooray “complements our existing portfolio” while also “adding a new category that directly enhances our product offering”.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cache Valley, Utah, Vooray sells a variety of premium duffels, backpacks, totes and accessories geared towards gym and sports activities.

Vooray CEO Dan Rigby said he was “excited to see our reach expand and grow as the two companies integrate teams and systems” while also “tapping into the wholesale market for the first time”.

Across its brands, Thirty Three Threads sells in more than 7,000 doors across 65 countries.