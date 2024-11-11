This is how O My Bag CEO Paulien Wesselink approaches corporate social responsibility

As a child, Paulien Wesselink often wondered why she couldn't invite her entire class to her birthday party. "I never liked excluding people," says the founder and CEO with a smile during a video call with FashionUnited. This early example of social responsibility forms the foundation for what would later become O My Bag, a Dutch handbag brand focused on social impact in India.

In its early years, O My Bag drew inspiration from brands like the American company Tom's Shoes, known for its 'one for one' concept: for every pair of shoes sold, a pair is donated to a child in need. Dutch brands such as Tony's Chocolonely and Marie-Stella-Maris also emerged around that time, with their focus on societal impact. "I believe in the power of business and wanted to create a for-profit company that adds social value," Wesselink explained. She added: "Since 2011, the company's goal has not only been to sell beautiful bags, but also to inspire the fashion industry to take social responsibility seriously."

Founded in 2011, O My Bag, which produces leather handbags in India, continues to grow, while Wesselink remains focused on the vision she's held since childhood: taking social responsibility seriously. Part of this involves ensuring that the producers in India receive a living wage. In addition, O My Bag innovates by using materials such as Mirum, a plastic-free, plant-based alternative to leather. The brand is now available in 26 countries and at over 500 points of sale. Wesselink has just returned from the US, where she plans to further expand her brand.

The text continues below the image.

O My Bag autumn/winter collection ‘Frontrunner’ Credits: O My Bag

Production in India

Wesselink smiled as she recalled the launch of O My Bag in 2013. "Production in India is a challenge," she said. "As CEO, you're constantly problem-solving. One of the first challenges, for example, was the launch of our brand during Amsterdam Fashion Week. We had planned an event, but a few weeks before the show, the bags weren't ready. From my 'Dutch perspective,' I thought: I order the bags, so I expect them to arrive on time. When they finally did arrive, there were problems with the zips. I later discovered that the manufacturer had used cheaper materials to meet the deadline. It was a tough lesson, but I quickly understood that these kinds of situations are inevitable."

A key lesson she took away from the 2013 launch is: "Change is constant; flexibility is essential. This is one of the core values of the O My Bag team. In the fashion industry, it's crucial to be able to adapt to unexpected situations."

Living wage

Implementing a living wage in India has proven to be a particularly complex process, Wesselink explained: "Even if a brand respects the minimum wage, a manufacturer often doesn't pay employees extra if other brands don't. This means employees still can't make ends meet." She added: "For us as a brand, it's important to take full responsibility and ensure that every employee receives a fair salary. We do this by paying premiums and collaborating with local organisations and NGOs that assist with financial planning."

What is a living wage? The Global Living Wage Coalition defines a living wage as “remuneration […] received for a standard workweek by a worker in a particular place sufficient to afford a decent standard of living for the worker and her or his family. Elements of a decent standard of living include food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transport, clothing and other essential needs including provision for unexpected events.”

Wesselink said that the opportunity to truly make a difference for the people who make her products continues to motivate her to do more in the area of corporate social responsibility. "Since 2020, we've been paying a Living Wage Premium to our producers in India. This is above the minimum wage and enables families to actually provide for their livelihoods."

She further explained: "Brands often invest a lot of money in figuring out fair wages and working conditions. For companies that manufacture globally, this means they have to comply with different standards and legal minimum wages in each location. The UN (United Nations) and local governments all set different standards, which makes it difficult to find a universal approach. That's why we work with local NGOs (non-governmental organisations) to ensure that this premium is used effectively. We also provide training on fair payment and disbursement systems so that factory owners can implement them effectively. This also includes training for local teams on the importance of a living wage and financial literacy, so that workers learn to manage their income well and save for their families."

The process of implementing a living wage seems complex, but Wesselink is willing to share the model with other brands that strive for it. "All of this is an essential part of our mission and underscores our role as a frontrunner in the fashion industry; we aim to share our model so other brands can adopt it."

Small change, big impact

Wesselink emphasised the importance of not only sourcing products from a country but also giving something back to the local community.

She stated: "Every year, we organise a 'worker service', where we collaborate with a local NGO to ask workers about their working conditions and areas for improvement in their native language. This provides valuable feedback that we then discuss with the factory owners. For example, we recently provided training on menstrual hygiene. This revealed that there weren't enough bins in the toilets. Such small adjustments can make a big difference in the daily lives of the workers.

"By maintaining regular contact with the factory owners, many of whom we've worked with for years, we can build strong relationships and implement improvements together. While some brands quickly switch factories to save costs, we remain loyal to our partners. This allows us to implement long-term changes."

Fashion with impact

Wesselink has ambitious plans for the future of O My Bag, with a focus on growth in the US. "We want to further expand our brand and be an example for other fashion companies, especially in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility," she said.

"A handbag brand aligns well with my love of fashion and my desire to approach the industry differently," noted Wesselink. "Responsible production is complex, but we take responsibility for our products, including ensuring fair wages for our workers."

O My Bag recently launched bags made from Mirum, a plastic-free, plant-based alternative to leather. This material has an environmental footprint up to ten times smaller than synthetic leather and is also water and stain resistant. Wesselink hopes that these innovations will encourage the fashion industry to place greater emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. "We are proud of what we have achieved so far and continue to work towards a greater impact," she concluded.

O My Bag demonstrates that fashion can not only be beautiful but also make a positive contribution.

O My Bag produces fashion with impact in India Credits: O My Bag