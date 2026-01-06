Thousands of customers left out of pocket following Huh administration

UK fashion retailer Huh entered administration in November after facing a prolonged period defined by widening losses and supply chain issues. Now, administrators say that nearly 5,000 customers are unlikely to receive either their orders or a refund.

Documents filed with the UK’s Companies House show that Huh owes 162,319 pounds to 4,983 customers. Administrators have said, however, that unsecured creditors are not likely to recover the funds.

The business’ debts at the time of its collapse amounted to around 575,000 pounds, while its holding assets came to 56,060 pounds. Funds are also due to the administrators, HMRC, and Danish furniture supplier Hay APS.

Ruth Ellen Duncan, the administrator at Maxwell Davies, which is overseeing the process, said she would be conducting an investigation “into the affairs and trading activities of the company to identify any potential assets that can be realised for the benefit of the creditors”.

Huh’s founder, Jack Lowe, has faced mounting scrutiny over the handling of the process. A slew of Trustpilot reviews made prior to the administration filing said orders had remained undelivered and refunds unprocessed, as customers remained unaware of the underlying issues.

Maxwell Davies has suggested for impacted customers to request a refund from their card issuer or PayPal if they have made a deposit for or paid for goods and services before the company entered administration.