Threads Styling announce launch of B2B service

Chat-based commerce platform Threads Styling has unveiled plans to expand into the B2B market, with a new service for personal shoppers and stylists.

Threads Connect will hand over part of the power to independent businesses, giving them access to the platform’s technology, global sourcing network and curated style content. The aim of the service is to empower independent entrepreneurs to build up their own businesses, with tools aimed to provide them with the network to do so.

The B2B addition is part of the company’s plan to expand globally, with a particular focus on the US and Asia-Pacific markets. By offering partnership opportunities through the new service the company hopes to continue growing its community worldwide.

With access to Threads’ technology, independent businesses will be able to connect with other brand partners, as well as being equipped with tracking systems for client sales and order status. Partners can then invoice and service customers across a multitude of platforms, with an extra added bonus of accessing the company’s luxury sourcing network.

“I’m so excited to share Threads’ unique technology platform with independent personal shoppers worldwide and help them to scale their own business,” said Sophie Hill, Threads Styling CEO, in a statement. “Our system was built to enable our internal personal shoppers to deliver a high level of service to their client base and extending the platform via the Threads Connect service is a natural next step.”

Founded in 2009, initially running through Instagram and Snapchat, the platform has begun to grow on a global scale with its exclusive collections of limited edition pieces, sold-out garments and hard-to-find items. Aimed at the Gen Z and Millennial consumer, the service allows buyers to purchase luxury goods through their preferred messaging platform. The chat-based concept centres around convenience and personalised service, with a format allowing the company to directly engage with its customers.