ThredUp expands resale model with peer-to-peer selling launch

Online resale platform ThredUp has launched a new peer-to-peer selling feature, marking an expansion beyond its traditional managed resale model.

The new offering, dubbed Direct Listing, is being introduced in open beta and allows users to list individual items for sale directly through ThredUp’s marketplace. The move means sellers can now choose between the company's existing Clean Out service, where ThredUp handles the resale process, and a self-managed option for higher-value products.

Direct Listing enables sellers to set their own prices and access the platform's existing customer base, while the company uses AI tools to automate product descriptions, pricing suggestions and image editing. ThredUp will also manage returns on behalf of sellers.

The company said early testing showed strong demand for premium inventory. During the beta phase, nearly 18 percent of listed items were priced above 100 dollars, while the average selling price reached 60 dollars, more than double the average value of products sold through ThredUp's traditional marketplace.

ThredUp added that the addition of peer-to-peer selling is intended to broaden its appeal to consumers looking to resell individual high-value items while continuing to support large-scale wardrobe clear-outs through its existing services.

The launch reflects growing demand for more flexible resale models as consumers increasingly participate in secondhand fashion through a mix of managed and peer-to-peer channels.