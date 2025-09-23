ThredUp rebrands to align with growing secondhand market

Resale platform ThredUp has unveiled a new brand identity to help it align with the growing prominence of secondhand showing and the evolving consumer. The rebrand itself particularly pertains to ThredUp’s consumer-facing operations, which are now defined by a cleaner, more elevated look for the modern shopper.

At the core is a new ‘infinity’ emblem, seen in a ‘T’ drawn with a thread, representing circularity and how the world is tied together within this movement. ThredUp said much of this rebrand comes as a result of investments into AI-driven tools, as well as an increased focus on the US market. New features for both buyers and sellers intend to further this growth and capitalise on the momentum.

For buyers, for example, the ThredUp website now offers a weekly trend report, AI-powered discovery systems for personalised recommendations and enhanced listings, with more photos, accurate measurements and additional angles added. For sellers, meanwhile, ThredUp has made doorstep pick up more efficient, introduced detailed tracking and better payout information, and an ability to flag faults in labeled items.

A new chapter as a ‘leading force’ in circularity

Speaking on the rebrand, ThredUp co-founder and CEO, James Reinhart, said: “This new brand identity, along with our enhanced AI features, is the next step in our evolution. It allows us to match our business reality with our customers' expectations and make secondhand shopping and selling more seamless, personalised, and inspiring. We're inviting more consumers to join us in accelerating the adoption of secondhand fashion.”

The decision to implement an identity refresh comes as resale and the secondhand market become more and more mainstream. Despite challenges with profitability, ThredUp has recently enjoyed a strong trajectory as demand for re-loved garments continues to increase. For the full year 2024, the company reported a revenue of 260 million dollars, a year-over-year increase of 1 percent. For the full fiscal year 2025, revenue is expected to increase by 10 percent, to be in the range of 281 and 291 million dollars.

For ThredUp, this identity shift therefore represents a turning point for the company, marking a new chapter as it continues to grow. In the press release, the firm said that the rebrand reflects its evolution from a small, affordability-focused startup “into a leading force in the circular fashion movement”.