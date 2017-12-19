Throat Thread Apparel to relaunch Hudson Jeans into Canada

Differential Brands Group has announced a partnership with Throat Threads Apparel to relaunch the denim line, Hudson Jeans into Canada. The company said, under new design direction from seasoned denim innovator, Zihaad Wells, Hudson Jeans is injecting a rebellious energy into the denim world.

“We are very excited to be a part of the rebirth of Hudson Jeans. They will continue to push boundaries with their product style and customers’ expectations. By combining our customer service infrastructure, replenishment programs and expertise with Hudson’s progressive product mix, Hudson Jeans will be a brand to watch for 2018,” said Candice MacNay, Sales Director of Throat Threads Apparel in a statement.

“We look forward to partnering with Throat Threads Apparel for the Canadian market. They have a proven reputation of building premium brands in the best retailers across Canada,” added Michael Buckley, CEO of Differential Brands Group.

Picture:Facebook/Hudson Jeans