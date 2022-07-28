Tiffany & Co. launches new social impact platform

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. has launched the ‘Atrium’ platform, a social impact platform aimed at advancing opportunities for “historically underrepresented communities,” to host its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The platform has been developed to “inspire connection and social change,” explains Tiffany’s, as it looks to create a more diverse and inclusive jewellery industry through Atrium’s three core pillars - creativity, education and community.

Anthony Ledru, chief executive officer at Tiffany & Co, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to introduce the Tiffany Atrium platform, creating a centralised hub for our continued journey in the worlds of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At Tiffany & Co., we have a responsibility to enact positive change in our world. Tiffany Atrium will allow us to streamline and scale the necessary processes in doing so.”

Image: Tiffany & Co.; Derrick Adams 'I Shine You Shine We Shine 2022'

To mark the Atrium launch, the jewellery house has collaborated with American visual artist and community-builder Derrick Adams to design an original artwork entitled ‘I Shine, You Shine, We Shine,’ which the Tiffany Atrium logo is derived from.

The artwork will be auctioned by online art marketplace Artsy, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting The Last Resort Artist Retreat, an artist residency designed to provide healing and restoration to Black artists and cultural workers founded by Adams in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Tiffany Atrium to highlight the jewellery brand’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives

Image: Tiffany & Co.; Derrick Adams Atrium Logo

Additional programming for Tiffany Atrium will launch in autumn under the education pillar, where Tiffany’s will provide opportunities that support the long-term growth and development of students and institutions.

This includes the Tiffany & Co. apprenticeship programme, which will feature eight apprentices identified through LVMH’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute (ME Institute) and New York State Craft Apprentice Programme for a two-year rotational program at the House’s core facilities. Recruitment will focus on “diverse, historically underrepresented communities,” added the jeweller, to create opportunity and build an inclusive pipeline of talent.

In addition, Tiffany & Co. will also create educational and professional opportunities at select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for students in the creative arts and communications fields. This includes a 2 million US dollar pledge for the About Love Scholarship programme in partnership with the Shawn Carter Foundation and BeyGood, and a partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row in support of the HFR Icon 360 HBCU Summit at North Carolina A&T University.

For the Tiffany Atrium community pillar, Tiffany’s will focus on connecting employees, students and non-profit leaders to “grow and celebrate shared values and commitment to improving the world we live in”. The social impact platform will also continue to partner with non-profit organisations such as Free Arts, Ali Forney Center and Lower East Side Girls Club throughout the year.