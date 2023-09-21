Tiffany & Co. names new chief brand creative officer

Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. has announced the appointment of Hector Muelas as its new chief brand creative officer, a position he started in September 2023.

Muelas joins the retailer from Expedia Group, where he served as SVP global marketing and creative for just over two years, after holding the similar title of global group creative director, worldwide marketing communications at tech giant Apple.

Muelas also boasts a slew of experience in the luxury fashion industry, namely at Rimowa, where he was chief brand officer for two years, and LVMH, where he served as global vice president of content and creative from 2015 to 2019.

In a statement announcing his appointment via LinkedIn, Muelas highlighted Tiffany & Co’s 185 year history, calling the label “one of the world’s most storied luxury design houses”.

He added: “I’m humbled to be a part of this iconic house, and to continue building its legacy alongside some great old and new friends.”

Tiffany has been on a string of hirings and firings since it was acquired by LVMH in January 2021. At the time, the house welcomed almost an entirely new leadership team, who had been tasked with driving its growth strategy and applying high standards to its retail network.