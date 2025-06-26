TikTok shop joins Lectra's e-commerce platform, Neteven

TikTok Shop joined the network of Neteven, the e-commerce platform by technology company Lectra. Neteven already collaborates with major online marketplaces such as Amazon, Asos, Decathlon, and Zalando. Thanks to this new partnership with TikTok, a subsidiary of tech giant ByteDance, fashion brands can now sell their collections through one of the most popular social media channels, Lectra announced in a press release.

Neteven offers fashion brands a central SaaS solution for managing their online sales. The platform streamlines product information, inventory management, and order processing, while automating sales across multiple marketplaces.

TikTok Shop is an integrated shopping environment within the TikTok video app. It allows users to discover and purchase products directly without leaving the app. The feature is already active in countries including the UK and the US and recently launched in France, Spain, and Italy. A launch in the Netherlands and Belgium is expected soon, although an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

This integration is a strategic step for fashion companies looking to capitalise on social commerce. Greg Zemor, chief executive officer of Neteven, stated that affiliated brands achieve an average of 35 percent more online sales within six months. Moreover, the time-to-market is reduced by approximately 80 percent.

"This growth is not only due to our technology but also to the strength of our marketplace network," said Zemor. "I am therefore particularly pleased to add TikTok Shop to our network."