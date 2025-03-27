TikTok shop launches in Italy, France, and Germany – About You tests sales channel

TikTok is bringing its shopping feature to France, Italy, and Germany. Coinciding with the launch, About You is debuting its own digital storefront on the short-video platform.

The Hamburg-based company is the first major online fashion retailer in Germany to offer its product range via the short-form video platform, About You announced on Thursday. The digital store is scheduled to open on March 31st, coinciding with the launch of the TikTok feature.

TikTok Shop Launches in Germany, France, and Italy

TikTok is launching its shopping feature in Germany, France, and Italy, the platform, which belongs to the chinese internet technology company ByteDance, announced on Thursday. This builds on successful launches in the UK, Spain, and Ireland last year. In the UK, more than 200,000 retailers are already represented with their products.

“We are excited to create a novel shopping experience with TikTok Shop that connects consumers, sellers, and creators,” said Max Burianek, Head of TikTok Shop Germany. “From our Munich location, we are creating a diverse offering with products from international and locally established brands as well as SMEs, which will already reach a quarter of the people in Germany.”

According to TikTok, around 24.2 million people in Germany regularly use the short-form video platform. Starting next Monday, they will also have the opportunity to shop directly through TikTok. Options such as "shoppable video" and interactive shopping livestreams allow users to purchase products tagged within the content directly. Retailers' and brands' profiles also become direct web shops. There, customers can browse product posts, read reviews, and make purchases directly. This is facilitated by an in-app checkout.

Additional features that TikTok is now integrating into its app include the digital marketplace "Shop Tap," which will be integrated into the navigation bar, the advertising feature "Shop Ads," and "Fulfilled by TikTok," where the platform offers warehousing, picking, packing, and shipping services for retailers.

About You: 100 Brands and Live Events

For the launch, About You is bringing 100 brands to the platform. These include third-party brands such as Adidas, Boss, Vero Moda, and Birkenstock, as well as private labels and collaborations with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Katy Perry.

“As the most popular online fashion store for Generations Y and Z, we are meeting them on the social media platform that this target group uses daily,” said Marlene Lüttje, Team Lead Shoppable Video at About You.

About You plans to kick off with the launch with various live shows. The shopping events are scheduled to take place daily for twelve days, with programming running from 2 pm to 10 pm on the first two days and from 5 pm to 10 pm on subsequent days. Various concepts for categories such as dresses, sportswear, and accessories will be presented, while other program segments will focus on topics such as which materials suit which body types. Additionally, some of About You's brand partners will host their own events in the live format.

About You is using the twelve-day period as a test phase to subsequently decide whether TikTok is a suitable channel for the online retailer.

In addition to About You, other companies such as the cosmetics supplier Nivea, the costume retailer Deiters, and the sportswear brand Teveo are also launching their own TikTok shops.