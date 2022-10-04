TikTok to reportedly launch live shopping in US with TalkShopLive

Social media platform TikTok is reportedly set to launch a live shopping feature in North America through a partnership with a third-party platform.

The video-first app is said to be working with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive, according to a report by the Financial Times (FT), to bring TikTok Shop to the US.

While the publication noted that the duo were still finalising the arrangements, it did add that the feature could see the implementation of livestreams hosted by influencers, brands and retailers that want to sell their products via the app.

The TalkShopLive technology will allow brands to simultaneously host livestream content on their e-commerce websites, next to in-app videos.

It follows news that TikTok had decided to abandon a similar initiative it launched in the UK last year, with it stating in July that it was instead planning to focus on its strongest market, Asia.

FT said that the livestream shopping model has been lucrative for TikTok’s sister app in China, Douyin, which had reportedly seen sales triple year-on-year in the 12 months to May.

In the UK, however, sources close to the platform had suggested the shopping feature had failed to reach sales targets and influencers had dropped out of the scheme, resulting in it abandoning its plans to roll out the feature across Europe.

According to FT’s sources, the offer is expected to be launched in the US over the next month, with large brands said to already be partnered ahead of the holiday season.

“When it comes to market expansion for TikTok Shop we are always guided by demand and are constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world,” TikTok said in a statement to the publication.

It continued: “These efforts include exploring partnerships which further support a seamless e-commerce experience for merchants, which is an important part of our ecosystem.”