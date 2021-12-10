TikTok UK hosts live shopping event

Social media platform TikTok launched a two-day live shopping experience on its platform, offering users exclusive discounts and offers by popular brands, as well as entertainment from musicians and creators.

Led by television star Rylan Clark-Neal, the celebrity-clad lineup presented a range of shopping opportunities for viewers, with products from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oréal and Lookfantastic.

Entitled ‘On Trend’, the short-lived experience looked to bring a fresh way of shopping to the TikTok community, a primarily Gen Z-based group. Users could access the event through TikTok’s UK account and buy directly from the platform, with built-in product descriptions and purchasing options present.

The social media sites new in-app shopping feature was introduced in a trial run back in August, hopping on the social media shopping trend that was already adopted by the likes of Instagram and Facebook. The new feature was developed in collaboration with Shopify, allowing merchants to use TikTok for marketing campaigns directly developed through their Shopify dashboard.