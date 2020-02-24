Tilly’s appoints chief technology officer

Tilly’s, Inc. has appointed Jon Kosoff to serve as the company’s Chief Digital Officer, effective today. The company said, Kosoff will oversee all aspects of the company’s e-commerce, digital marketing, and customer relationship management functions.

Commenting on Kosoff’s appointment, Ed Thomas, Tilly’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: “Jon brings nearly 20 years of direct experience in managing e-commerce and customer relationship management operations to Tillys. I am excited to be working with someone of his caliber to continue to grow and improve our e-commerce business.”

Prior to joining Tilly’s, Kosoff served as vice president of ecommerce and performance marketing at Taco Bell since January 2018. Prior to that, he served in a variety of digital leadership roles growing the e-commerce business at Hot Topic, Inc. from November 2012 to December 2017, most recently as its senior vice president of ecommerce and customer relationship management.

From September 2010 to October 2012, he served as vice president of ecommerce at Bebe Stores, inc. In years prior to that, Kosoff served in various e-commerce and marketing roles at each of The Wet Seal, Inc., Provide Commerce, Inc., and Jenny Craig International, Inc.

Picture:Facebook/Tilly's