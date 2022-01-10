Tilly’s expects to report the most profitable Q4

For the nine month period to January 1, 2022, Tilly’s, Inc. reported total net sales of 173.3 million dollars, up 16.5 percent, while total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, increased by 14.1 percent compared to an increase of 2.7 percent for the 2020 holiday period.

Based on the company’s net sales results for the 2021 holiday period and historical trends, Tilly’s expects its net sales to be in the range of approximately 203 million dollars to 205 million dollars and its earnings per share to be in the range of approximately 39 cents to 42 cents per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, representing the company’s most profitable fourth quarter in its public-company history.

“Based on our strong 2021 holiday period results, we expect to report our most profitable fourth quarter since becoming a public company and our most profitable full fiscal year on record,” commented Ed Thomas, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

Tilly’s comparable net sales in physical stores increased by 23.2 percent for the 2021 holiday period compared to a decrease of 12.4 percent during the 2020 holiday period. Comparable net sales in physical stores increased by a double-digit percentage in all but one of 14 geographic markets. E-commerce net sales decreased by 5.7 percent compared to an increase of 65.2 percent during the 2020 holiday period, while compared to the 2019 holiday period, e-commerce net sales increased by 57.4 percent.

The company expects to end fiscal 2021 with 241 total stores after closing two stores in late January 2022.