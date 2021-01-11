Tilly's holiday sales improve by 3.3 percent

Tilly’s, Inc. has announced growth in its net sales for the nine-week period ended January 2, 2021. Total net sales of 148.7 million dollars increased by 3.3 percent for the 2020 holiday period, while total comparable net sales, including both physical stores and e-commerce, increased by 2.7 percent compared to a decrease of 2 percent for the 2019 holiday period.

“Considering the ongoing, significant impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, I am proud of our team’s achievement of a positive overall comp for the 2020 holiday period,” commented Ed Thomas, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

The company added that comparable net sales of footwear, womens and mens increased compared to the 2019 holiday period, partially offset by decreases in boys, accessories and girls. Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased by 12.4 percent for the 2020 holiday period compared to a decrease of 2.7 percent during the 2019 holiday period. Comparable net sales in physical stores decreased in all geographic markets. E-commerce net sales for the period under review increased by 65.2 percent and ecommerce net sales increased across all 50 states.

The company believes the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government-mandated restrictions on customer traffic in physical stores and reductions in store operating hours in effect during the 2020 holiday period, resulted in increased online shopping relative to physical stores compared to the 2019 holiday period.