Tilt raises 26 million dollars with Vinted Ventures

The start-up Tilt, an e-commerce platform specialising in live shopping and live auctions, has reached a key milestone by announcing a 26 million dollar funding round on LinkedIn. While the funding intends to accelerate the platform's technological innovations, the core element of this announcement is the major and highly strategic participation of Vinted Ventures.

Vinted Ventures is the first industry investor from the re-commerce world to back Tilt. With this investment, the financial arm of the second-hand platform provides essential validation for this new vision of live selling.

The partnership between Tilt and Vinted Ventures is not coincidental but stems from a deep industry synergy. While Vinted has structured and democratised the global second-hand market asynchronously, Tilt aims to achieve a similar transformation in real-time through the video format.

In a post on LinkedIn, Abhi Thanendran, co-founder and CEO of Tilt, highlights the power of this alliance: “What Vinted did for the second-hand market, we are doing for live selling. The support from Vinted Ventures, our first strategic investor from the re-commerce sector, is the strongest possible confirmation that the future of the market is right here.”

Other investors, including Balderton Capital, Earlybird and Seedcamp, also participated in this funding round, as reported by Business Insider.