Tim Stone to assume CFO role at Farfetch

Farfetch Limited has announced the appointment of Tim Stone as the company’s new chief financial officer effective September 1, 2023.

Stone succeeds Elliot Jordan whose departure was announced in February. After a handover period, including the reporting of Farfetch’s second quarter results scheduled for August 17, 2023, Jordan will leave the company on August 31, 2023.

Commenting on the new appointment, José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO, Farfetch, said: “Tim’s more than two decades of experience in helping shepherd a leading consumer marketplace with a focus on delivering profitable, sustainable growth are an ideal match for this next chapter of Farfetch’s trajectory. This is very much a period of execution at Farfetch and he will help ensure that we deliver the best possible financial performance in the years ahead.”

Stone, the company said, brings vast experience from marketplace and technology platform businesses to his role at Farfetch. He spent more than 20 years in senior finance roles at Amazon.com, including as chief financial officer for the AWS, devices and digital content businesses. In addition, he was CFO for Ford Motor Company.

“This is a wonderful time to be joining Farfetch. The company is successfully leading the digitization of the luxury fashion industry, putting it at the heart of a long-term, global growth market. With a focus on our customers and industry partners, profitable growth, and operational execution, we are well positioned to drive free cash flow generation,” added Stone.