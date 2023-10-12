Tim Wentworth to join Walgreens Boots Alliance as CEO

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has appointed Tim Wentworth as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective October 23, 2023. Wentworth will also join the WBA board of directors upon assuming the role.

“The WBA Board has been focused on bringing in a CEO with deep healthcare experience, and we are pleased to welcome Tim Wentworth as the company’s new CEO. He is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in the payer and pharmacy space as well as supply chain, IT and human resources,” said Stefano Pessina, executive chairman, WBA.

Most recently, the company said in a statement, Wentworth served as founding CEO of Evernorth, Cigna’s health services organisation. Prior to Cigna, Wentworth was CEO of Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, following the company's merger with Medco Health Solutions, Inc. in April 2012.

Previously, he led Medco's employer and key accounts organisations for nearly 14 years, also serving as president and CEO of Accredo, Medco's specialty pharmacy. Prior to joining Medco, the company added, Wentworth spent five years at Mary Kay, Inc. He also held roles of increasing responsibility over nine years in human resources management at PepsiCo.

“WBA has a differentiated model with the power to build on the company’s pharmacy strength and trusted brand to evolve healthcare delivery. I believe in WBA’s vision to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all,” added Wentworth.