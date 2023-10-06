Timberland names Maisie Willoughby as VP, chief marketing officer

Outwear brand Timberland has announced the appointment of Maisie Willoughby as its new vice president, chief marketing officer, a role she will take up from October 16.

In the role, Willoughby has been tasked with forwarding a global brand strategy, conceiving ideas to fuel demand and positioning Timberland to “achieve sustainable, long-term growth”.

Willoughby will work with marketing leaders in Americas, APAC and EMEA regions to drive global activations, and as a member of Timberland’s global leadership team she will also play a role in driving the brand’s efforts to be “hyper-digital, retail-centric and consumer-minded”.

She joins the company from Alexander Wang, where she spent over three years as SVP, global creative, brand marketing and communications before becoming chief brand marketing officer, a role she held for almost two years.

Prior to that, she served as head of production in London and New York for Cult LDN and had been the creative producer and art buyer at Wieden and Kennedy.

In a release, Susie Mulder, global brand president for Timberland, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maisie into our brand and community.

“Maisie is a passionate marketer who has deep cultural connections and insights, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business.

As we wrap up our 50th anniversary year, she will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Timberland. We’re excited to have Maisie on the journey with us.”