Timeline - The journey of Coach acquiring Kate Spade

Coach has made what could be considered the comeback of the fashion century. They went from a struggling retailer closing stores, to being one of the coolest brands in NYC. They have become a coveted brand by celebrities, digital influences and fashion bloggers.

With their new found success and increase in revenue, they have set their sights on building their portfolio of brands. The first transaction they made, that was watched by everyone from fashion industry insiders to stock traders, was the recent acquisition of Kate Spade. In an effort to appeal to millennials, Kate Spade was an ideal addition to their portfolio.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a timeframe (in the grey bar) to learn more.

Homepage photo: Coach