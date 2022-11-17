TJX announces promotion of John Klinger to chief financial officer

The TJX Companies, Inc. has promoted John Klinger to executive vice president, chief financial officer effective January 29, 2023, the beginning of TJX’s fiscal year.

Klinger, the company said in a release, will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax, and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions, including global communications, risk management, new business development, and financial aspects of real estate.

Commenting on the development, Ernie Herrman, chief executive officer and president of The TJX Companies, Inc., said: “John has worked for TJX for over two decades and has both the financial expertise and deep understanding of TJX that are vital to this role. He has worked closely with Scott over many years, and for the past few years, has overseen most of the corporate finance functions as corporate controller,”

Herrman added: “I want to express my great gratitude to Scott for his exceptional decade of service to TJX in the CFO role. I am very pleased that Scott will remain in the SEVP role, and with John in his new role, I am very confident that TJX will continue to benefit from their combined off-price experience, financial expertise, and leadership.”

Klinger joined TJX in 2000 as a manager of business analysis, Marmaxx. He held various finance positions with increasing responsibility within HomeGoods and Marmaxx before being promoted to VP, divisional CFO for AJWright in 2007.

The company further said that in 2011, he became VP, corporate finance and was promoted to SVP, divisional CFO, TJX Europe later that year. He returned to the U.S. in 2015 to assume the role of SVP, corporate controller. In April 2019, Klinger was named executive vice president, corporate controller.

Prior to joining TJX, Klinger was with the Stride Rite company starting in 1994. He held various finance roles, eventually becoming the director of finance in 1998.